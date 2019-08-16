New Miley Cyrus Single!?!?!?!

The newly single Miley Cyrus dropped a new single today, and based off the lyrics of this song, she seems ahppy to be single

The new single's "Slide Away" artwork features a pool filled with bottles of alcohol and pills, hinting at the struggles her ex, Liam Hemsworth, put her through as she needed them to get through the relationship due to his alleged endless partying.

The new songs features lyrics

"I want my house in the hills

Don't want the whiskey and pills

I don’t give up easily

But I don't think I'm down"

Check out the song right here