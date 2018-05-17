A New Place To Eat In Cleveland: Hello Bistro
Here's what you "Gotta Know"
May 17, 2018
By Paul Laux
If there is one thing we know how to do in Cleveland, it's EAT.
We are pretty much the best at food, and there will another contender entering the food scene in Cleveland - Hello Bistro! Known for their amazing burgers.
The big day is finally here... our first Ohio location is now open at @BeachwoodPlace! #HelloCleveland pic.twitter.com/AeVr4yArMz— Hello Bistro (@HelloBistro) May 16, 2018
To get all the info you need, Kayla from Hello Bistro joined the show. Listen below.