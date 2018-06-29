Will You Try the New Pringles Flavor?

The new Pringles flavor is HOT HOT HOT, just in time for this heatwave starting today in the Cleveland area.

It is: Nashville Hot Chicken.

Us Weekly says the real Nashville Hot Chicken was created in the 30s by a woman who added hot seasonings to actually hurt her boyfriend.

Well, he loved it, and it's stuck around since.

It includes jalapeño, cayenne pepper and paprika.

Pringles is excited to roll this out.

Imagine being a taste tester for one of these!

It's only available at Dollar General stores, because Dollar General is a Tennessee company. They'll only be available for a limited time, too!