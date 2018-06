Cutest fans ever?

Babies born at the Cleveland Clinic are getting the Cavs swag hookup with onesies that say "Whatever It Takes" and "Born In The Land." The clinic shared an adorable video yesterday at it is stealing the hearts of all Cavs fans across the land.

Check out the video from Fox 8!

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA finals is tonight at Golden State. Tipoff is at 9 pm.