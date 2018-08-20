Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Their Engagement In Mumbai

For those of us who grew up adoring the Jonas Brothers, and wishing one of them were our boyfriends, this weekend was a punch to the gut.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra officially announced to the world that they were engaged, and throwing an elaborate engagement party with both families in attendence in Mumbai.

The two had a traditional "Roka" engagement ceremony. Priyanka said "The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings."

The two looked like they had a blast this weekend celebrating with their families and of course, gushing over each other.

Congratulations for the happy couple!