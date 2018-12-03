Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Are Married!
It looked magical!
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are officially married!
The couple celebrated their love over four days of festivities. They also had two weddings, one Indian and one Western, to combine their two culutres.
It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas --/--: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik
Let's be honest, this wedding looks insanely fun. There was a Mehendi ceremony, which is “an important part of the pre wedding rituals for the girl in an Indian wedding.”
One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part of the pre wedding rituals for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed. @nickjonas
Although we are sad that Nick Jonas is no longer on the market, I think we can all agree that they are a pretty cute couple. And this wedding was goals.