Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Are Married!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are officially married!

The couple celebrated their love over four days of festivities. They also had two weddings, one Indian and one Western, to combine their two culutres.

Let's be honest, this wedding looks insanely fun. There was a Mehendi ceremony, which is “an important part of the pre wedding rituals for the girl in an Indian wedding.”

Although we are sad that Nick Jonas is no longer on the market, I think we can all agree that they are a pretty cute couple. And this wedding was goals.