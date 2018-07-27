Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged After Two Months Of Dating

ANOTHA ONE!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged after dating for two months. The two sparked romance rumors back at the 2017 Met Gala, and pretty much have been inseperable ever since. Speculation continued to rise when we found out Nick took Priyanka as his date to a family wedding. They've also been going on plenty of vacations together.

So is this the new trend? Engagements after dating for a short period of time? It's time to text your boyfriend of 6 years...