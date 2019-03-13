Nick Jonas Surprises Priyanka Chopra With a $199,000 Mercedes

Diamonds could be a girls best friend, but a really nice car is also up there.

Leave it to Nick Jonas to make us wish we were a Jonas wife... yesterday he surprised Priyanka Chopra with a Mercedes Maybach.

The caption reads, "When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband [email protected] --❤️--."

The couple are holding champagne flutes, Nick's ready to pop bottles while Chopra carries their dog in her other arm.

A 2019 Mercedes Maybach S650 costs about $199,000. A S560 model goes for $170,750. It would clearly surpass $200,000 if the 26-year-old customized it in any way.

Congrats on the new ride, Priyanka!

And the number one song, Jonas Brothers!