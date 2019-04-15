NSYNC Joined Ariana Grande At Coachella

Weekend one of Coachella did not disappoint.

If you lived vicarioulsy through Instagram posts of pretty people rocking out to their favorite bands in the deserts of Callifornia, you know one of the most talked about moments was when Ariana Grande took the stage Sunday night.

Not only is Grande the youngest artist to ever headling Coachella, she took her platform to do good for the world and had *NSYNC show up to sing a duet.

In the video, you can see Ariana and with JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick on their hit song "It's Tearin' Up My Heart." Grande also performed the songs signature choreography with the boy band.

Justin Timberlake, however, did not make an appearance.