Odell Beckham Jr Had An Interesting Look At The ESPYS
These internet reactions are so funny!
Odell Beckham Jr always turns some heads when it comes to his fashion choices, and his outfit at the ESPYS last night was no different. Plenty of people took to twitter to compare OBJ to a mailman, a kangaroo, and a girl scout. Go ahead and judge for yourself.
Odell Beckham, now available as a Jansport backpack. pic.twitter.com/E3HykBTmN6— Anna Celia Gallegos (@anna_gallegos) July 11, 2019
Odell Beckham Jr. is about to sell so many damn Thin Mints. #espys2019 pic.twitter.com/i27mdzfn7t— Andrew Hall (@DudeYouCrazy) July 11, 2019
I knew Odell’s fit looked familiar pic.twitter.com/UwZ3V8UQ99— Gabrielle (@Gab_alexxis) July 11, 2019
Things that make you go hmm...#ESPYS #OdellBeckham #KangarooPouch pic.twitter.com/Pf6kSbsBe2— ＪΞ Γ Γ Џ (@Jerry_210) July 11, 2019
Dental technician: Okay, just bite down and sit still, I’ll be back in 15 seconds— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 11, 2019
Odell: pic.twitter.com/16L6WaPxX7
Odell out here looking like a backpack bruh -- #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/iMt14itGvI— David aka Thrizzle (@blkmamba247) July 11, 2019
why odell dressed like dw pic.twitter.com/fuDmB7aUl0— Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) July 11, 2019
Odell Beckham Jr. decided to dress up like an NFL photographer for the ESPYs? pic.twitter.com/CBkTviN594— Jordan Dajani (@JDajani247) July 11, 2019