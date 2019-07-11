Odell Beckham Jr Had An Interesting Look At The ESPYS

Odell Beckham Jr always turns some heads when it comes to his fashion choices, and his outfit at the ESPYS last night was no different. Plenty of people took to twitter to compare OBJ to a mailman, a kangaroo, and a girl scout. Go ahead and judge for yourself.

Odell Beckham, now available as a Jansport backpack. pic.twitter.com/E3HykBTmN6 — Anna Celia Gallegos (@anna_gallegos) July 11, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. is about to sell so many damn Thin Mints. #espys2019 pic.twitter.com/i27mdzfn7t — Andrew Hall (@DudeYouCrazy) July 11, 2019

I knew Odell’s fit looked familiar pic.twitter.com/UwZ3V8UQ99 — Gabrielle (@Gab_alexxis) July 11, 2019

Dental technician: Okay, just bite down and sit still, I’ll be back in 15 seconds



Odell: pic.twitter.com/16L6WaPxX7 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 11, 2019

Odell out here looking like a backpack bruh -- #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/iMt14itGvI — David aka Thrizzle (@blkmamba247) July 11, 2019

why odell dressed like dw pic.twitter.com/fuDmB7aUl0 — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) July 11, 2019