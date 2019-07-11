Odell Beckham Jr Had An Interesting Look At The ESPYS

These internet reactions are so funny!

July 11, 2019
Odell Beckham Jr always turns some heads when it comes to his fashion choices, and his outfit at the ESPYS last night was no different. Plenty of people took to twitter to compare OBJ to a mailman, a kangaroo, and a girl scout. Go ahead and judge for yourself.

