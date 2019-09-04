Odell Beckham Jr. Surprises High School Football Team

He gifted them all with new shoes!

September 4, 2019
Getty Images By: Jason Miller

Odell Beckham Jr. surprised a Youngstown high school football team with brand new shoes, the OBJ Nike Air Max 720s.

The kids lit up to meet OBJ, and not to mention the surprise they got once he arrived.

