Odell Beckham Jr. Surprises High School Football Team
He gifted them all with new shoes!
Odell Beckham Jr. surprised a Youngstown high school football team with brand new shoes, the OBJ Nike Air Max 720s.
The kids lit up to meet OBJ, and not to mention the surprise they got once he arrived.
Chaney HS stopped by for practice at our facility ...@obj had a little surprise for them ... pic.twitter.com/YTxWyP3IUX— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 3, 2019
Over 100 pairs of @obj’s @Nike Air Max 720s for the Chaney HS football team -- pic.twitter.com/eR9p22QYo1— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 3, 2019
Over 100 pairs of @obj’s @Nike Air Max 720s for the Chaney HS football team -- pic.twitter.com/eR9p22QYo1— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 3, 2019
After their football program was dissolved in 2010, Chaney HS is officially back for the 2019 season.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 3, 2019
To help celebrate their return, @obj surprised the whole team after practice with his new @Nike Air Max 720s -- pic.twitter.com/SU0M1r1xNF