Odell Beckham Jr. Surprises High School Football Team

Odell Beckham Jr. surprised a Youngstown high school football team with brand new shoes, the OBJ Nike Air Max 720s.

The kids lit up to meet OBJ, and not to mention the surprise they got once he arrived.

Chaney HS stopped by for practice at our facility ...@obj had a little surprise for them ... pic.twitter.com/YTxWyP3IUX — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 3, 2019

Over 100 pairs of @obj’s @Nike Air Max 720s for the Chaney HS football team -- pic.twitter.com/eR9p22QYo1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 3, 2019

