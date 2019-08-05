Odell Beckham Pulls Over, Signs OBJ-Themed License Plate

There is nothing more pure than the love of a Cleveland Browns fan. We find new ways to show support and adoration to our Brownies, including tattoos, naming our babies after players, and now, license plates.

One super-fan made a Beckham-themed “OBJR13” Browns Ohio license plate. I'm sure the owner never thought OBJ would see the plate, but.... everyone does get stuck in traffic.

A fan shared a video on Instagram showing OBJ in his car, and he took notice to the license plate. The fans shouted over to Beckham’s car, asking him to sign the plate. And that was exactly what Beckham did. He pulled over and signed the plate.

OBJ really pulled over his car to sign this Browns fan’s license plate. Real one ✊ @brgridiron



(via cantstick.2/IG beautifullu13/IG) pic.twitter.com/jhDJRO4uDq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 4, 2019

I'm thinking this fan is going to want to get a license plate cover now...