ODOT Talks Two-Year, I-490 Closure

Starting May 29, 2019, 1-490 between East 55th Street and I-77 for approximately two years.

Traffic will be detoured via Woodland or Carnegie avenues to access East 55th Street. Listen to our interview with Amanda McFarland from ODOT for the Opportunity Corridor Project.

The purpose of the Opportunity Corridor Project is to improve transportation and economic development.

The three-mile boulevard will proved improved access to and through the communities of Slavic Village, Central, Kinsman, Buckeye-Shaker, and Fairfax.