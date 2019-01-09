The Jeremiah Show Attempts The Bird Box Challenge

Remember when netflix said not to try the bird box challenge?

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

Leave it up to The Jeremiah Show to do it anyway.

Their goal was to get to the kitchen from the Q104 studio, which requires navigating a lot of hallways and stairs. Not ideal, when blindfolded!

We feel like Jeremiah may have cheated. Jack's beard surprisngly did not get in the way. Morgan was definitely lost. R.I.P. to her contact lens.