The Jeremiah Show Attempts The Bird Box Challenge

Remember when Netflix told us NOT to do this?

January 9, 2019
The Jeremiah Show
Remember when netflix said not to try the bird box challenge?

Leave it up to The Jeremiah Show to do it anyway.

Their goal was to get to the kitchen from the Q104 studio, which requires navigating a lot of hallways and stairs. Not ideal, when blindfolded!

We feel like Jeremiah may have cheated. Jack's beard surprisngly did not get in the way. Morgan was definitely lost. R.I.P. to her contact lens.

