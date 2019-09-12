The Office Podcast With Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Is Coming

"The Office" fans... get ready to have your day made. There is a new podcast on the way starring Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly, and Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin on the NBC comedy. The podcast will be called "Office Ladies," and is "the ultimate podcast for nostalgic fans," according to an announcement from podcast company Stitcher.

Every week, the two will break down an episode of "The Office" and provide behind-the-scenes stories and answer questions from listeners.

In a statement made by Fischer, "As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans."

The podcast will premiere on October 16 on Stitcher's comedy network, Earwolf.