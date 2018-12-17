Offset Crashes Cardi B Set In Attempts To Win Her Back

Offset tried a grand gesture... and... it failed.

As Cardi B was performing at Rolling Loud this weekend (and being the first female to ever headline the festival), Offset thought it would be a good idea to pull out all the stops to win back his girl.

He rolled out bouquet of flowers that read "Take Me Back Cardi." He professed his love to Cardi in front of the entire audience, and Cardi was less than pleased.

The two talked for a while and Offset (and his apology flowers) rolled offstage.

While fans were very upset that Offset would ruin that moment for Cardi, the rapper took to Instagram to tell her fans not to troll Offset.

And the apology tour continued, as Offset then took to Instagram to apologize and ask for a Christmas miracle - getting his wife back.

It seems that Offset is still upset.