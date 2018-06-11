Ohio BMV Is Issuing New Licenses Starting July 2

Good news for anyone with an unflattering license photo: you'll need to get a completely new license before October 2020.

The Ohio BMV says these new ones will have "greater security features and identity protection", along with a new look. You can get yours as soon as July 2.

There will be two types of licenses available, and there are certain restrictions depending on which license you get.

If you plan on using an airplane at any time in the future, you'll want a "compliant license". That's because they'll have more information about you on them. Here's a list of all the documents you'll need to bring. Your current license works for one of 6 IDs you'll need to verify who you are in order to get a "compliant" license.

A "standard license" is essentially the same as any regular license, and won't require as much information as the "compliant license" will. However, you won't be able to board a flight with only a "standard" license.

You'll get yours in the mail 10 days after you finish the new licensing process. These changes are a part of the federal Real ID Act.

Even though the 2020 deadline is over 2 years away, the BMV still suggests you get your new license as soon as you can, so you can avoid the crowds of people who we all know put it off until the very last day.