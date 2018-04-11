Ohio Cities Named "Best Places To Live"

By Paul Laux

Ohio really is a great place to live - and again - we landed a few Ohio cities on a list proving that.

The list is from U.S. News and World Report, and takes in factors such as commute to work, unemployment, and many many others.

Cleveland landed on #104 in the country, but #45 when it comes to retirement. Come here, and stay here! Columbus landed #36, the highest of the Ohio cities on the list.

“In recent years, Cleveland has been enjoying a renaissance, especially after its polluted Cuyahoga River famously caught fire in 1969. Today, this metro area on the banks of Lake Erie is experiencing growth and revitalization. With continued development, opportunities abound for construction workers and electricians, as well as for professionals in the medical and IT sectors,” U.S. News and World Report said.

New Slogan: Youngstown- the 108th best place to live! #MovingOnUp https://t.co/p0Eax8bkcx — Youngstown Social (@YtownSocial) April 10, 2018

Other cities included Cincinnati at 49, Dayton at 82, Toledo at 102, and Youngstown at 108.