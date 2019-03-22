The Nut House enters March Madness

March Madness is finally here and after a first day already full of upsets, the Ohio State Buckeyes look to do the same as they take on the Iowa State Cyclones.

The 11 seeded Buckeyes are 6.5 point underdogs in the match up, and if history has anything to do with it, the Buckeyes are in luck because the last time the teams matched up was in the 2016 Sweet 16, when OSU beat ISU on a Aaron Craft game winner, 76-74.

The game tips off at 9:50 pm from Tulsa, Oklahoma and the game can be seen on TBS.