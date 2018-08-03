Ohio's Tax Free Weekend Starts Today

As back to school approaches, you want to make sure you are getting the best bargains for your buck. This weekend is the perfect time to stock up on school supplies and back to school clothes because Ohio's sales tax holiday starts today! Now through Sunday, clothing items costing less than $75 per item and school supplies costing less than $20 per item wil be TAX FREE!

If you hate the hustle and bustle of shopping, waiting in lines, and getting in fights with people at the register, DON'T WORRY! The discount applies to purchases made in stores and online.