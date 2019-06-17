OJ Simpson Is On Twitter

He made his debut with a post that says he’s got a “little gettin’ even to do”

June 17, 2019
The Jeremiah Show

OJ Simpson is now someone you can follow on Twitter (although... why would you want to?). The 71-year-old made his social media debut with a video post saying that he’s got “a little gettin’ even to do.” He didn’t elaborate on what he meant by that, but he also promised to share his views on everything from sports to politics.

As of this morning, Simpson has over 600,000 followers. His Twitter bio reads, “If you don’t see it here, I didn’t say it.”

