OJ Simpson Is On Twitter

OJ Simpson is now someone you can follow on Twitter (although... why would you want to?). The 71-year-old made his social media debut with a video post saying that he’s got “a little gettin’ even to do.” He didn’t elaborate on what he meant by that, but he also promised to share his views on everything from sports to politics.

Thanks to all my new followers. Love learning how to use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/J4JnN59yKl — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 16, 2019

As of this morning, Simpson has over 600,000 followers. His Twitter bio reads, “If you don’t see it here, I didn’t say it.”