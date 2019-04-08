Lori Loughlin's Daughter Allegedly Knew About The College Admissions Scandal

The plot has definitely thickened in the college admissions scandal.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid a half a million dollars in bribes to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia, into the University of Southern California. They’ve been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Now sources are saying that Olivia Jade knew what was going on the whole time. As heard in Olivia's owen words, she was never super interested in going to college, but her parents insisted.

According to reports, Olivia got wind of their efforts to get her into USC, went along...and now she’s distraught and embarrassed.

An insider says, “She would have never gone along with it if she thought this would happen.” And testifying in court is absolutely terrifying to her because, according to the source, “She feels that she has already been through enough embarrassment over this situation and a court appearance would make things ten times worse.”

Amid the scandal, the YouTube star has lost her endorsements with TRESemmé and Sephora.