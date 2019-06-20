Is Oprah Returning To TV?

It's been a long time since Oprah Winfrey has graced our televsion screen on a day-to-day basis.

The talk show queen has been missed since we last saw her in 2011, but you might be happy to hear that Oprah is considering a reboot.

While promoting “The Path Made Clear,” Oprah Winfrey teased the idea of returning. “I would love to make that happen, let me tell you. But maybe not every day. For 25 years, it was perfect.” she said. “The only time I missed it was during the election or when something really big happens in the news. I think, ‘Oh gee, I wish I had a show.’”

The best-selling author recalled her first ever “aha” before taking on the television gig. “My path became clear the moment, I remember it actually, when I flew into Chicago. I thought, ‘If the show isn’t successful, then I’m going to go into advertising or I’m gonna do something else.’ I remember thinking, ‘I’m gonna find a way to make this my home.’”

Long live Oprah Winfrey, we hope to see her soon.