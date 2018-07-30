Paris Hilton Says She's Ready To Be A Mom
That's hot.
A lot has changed since we saw Paris Hilton fall off a segway trying to mop a floor on The Simple Life. Paris is currently planning a wedding with fiance and star of The Leftovers, Chris Zylka. Paris believes she is going to be "the best mom" and the two have already been talking about having kids together. She seems to have caught some baby fever while being a new auntie.
So in love with my beautiful lil angel Lily-Grace. ------ #AuntParis
