Residents of Parma voted against repealing the cities ban on pit bull's yesterday by 21 votes. It was 5,876 for and 5,897 against with 100 percent of precincts reporting and absentee ballots counted.

The ban on pit bull's in Parma have been in effect for over three decades.

Last year, Lakewood and Rocky River repealed similar ordinances that labeled the breed as vicious.