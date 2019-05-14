People Are Thinking Kim K Named Her Baby Bear

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed baby number four, with the baby's name still in question. Fans think a recent Instagram post could be a clue as to what their baby boys name is because... isn't that how Kardashian's communicate?

Prior to his birth, Kim said she was thinking about naming the new baby Robert, after her late father. Now, a recent Instagram post has fans thinking she just dropped another major hint of the baby's name.

The caption reads, "We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower," Kimmy K writes. "I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much --"

It's that bear emoji at the end that has fans thinking that his name is, Bear...or Cub. Seems to be a bit of a stretch, but you didn't see her posting a frog emoji.