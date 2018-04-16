People Aren't Happy With Taylor Swift's Cover Of "September"

Taylor Swift covered Earth, Wind and Fire's funky "September" in her folksy, stripped-down style of singing, and some people are not happy.

Namley The Grapevine, where one of their writers doled out some pretty harsh criticism last week.

"This is sooooo disrespectful...I need to understand why this is happening," she said.

However, one of the original songwriters, Allee Willis, had nothing but praise. "Taylor Swift is the absolute cherry on top of a very soulful and happy sundae."

Taylor also made a major change in lyrics in the first few words of the song: from "Do you remember the 21st night of September?" to "Do you remember the 28th night of September?" Some believe the change signifies her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, which started September 28, 2016.

The song was recorded as part of the Spotify Singles series.

Take a listen here.