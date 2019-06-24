Perfect First Dance Song Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Are you looking for the perfect First Dance song for your Wedding but you cant decide on one? Well the good people at Popsugar have your back, and its based on your zodiac sign.

Are the stars the sign to your perfect song or is it a bunch of star dust?

Here is the list.

1. Aquarius (Jan. 21-Feb. 19): "You and Me" by Lifehouse

Video of Lifehouse - You And Me (Official Video)

2. Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): "I Knew I Loved You" by Savage Garden

Video of Savage Garden - I Knew I Loved You (Official Video)

3. Aries (March 21-April 20): "You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne

Video of Ray LaMontagne - You Are The Best Thing

4. Taurus (April 21-May 21): "All My Life" by K-Ci & JoJo

Video of K-Ci &amp; JoJo - All My Life (Official Video)

5. Gemini (May 22-June 21): "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran

Video of Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud [Official Video]

6. Cancer (June 22-July 22): "Head Over Feet" by Alanis Morissette

Video of Alanis Morissette - Head Over Feet (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

7. Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): "Crazy For You" by Madonna

Video of Madonna - Crazy For You (Official Music Video)

8. Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept.23): "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" by Bryan Adams

Video of Bryan Adams - (Everything I Do) I Do It For You - Original version

9. Libra (Sept. 24-Oct. 23): "At Last" by Etta James

Video of &quot;AT LAST&quot; + Lyrics ETTA JAMES - Original Version

10. Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): "Crazy Love" by Van Morrison

Video of Crazy Love (2013 Remaster)

11. Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): "In My Life" by The Beatles

Video of The Beatles - In My Life (Music Video)

12. Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20): "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton