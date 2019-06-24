Perfect First Dance Song Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Does your sign fit your wedding?
Are you looking for the perfect First Dance song for your Wedding but you cant decide on one? Well the good people at Popsugar have your back, and its based on your zodiac sign.
Are the stars the sign to your perfect song or is it a bunch of star dust?
Here is the list.
1. Aquarius (Jan. 21-Feb. 19): "You and Me" by Lifehouse
2. Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): "I Knew I Loved You" by Savage Garden
3. Aries (March 21-April 20): "You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne
4. Taurus (April 21-May 21): "All My Life" by K-Ci & JoJo
5. Gemini (May 22-June 21): "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran
6. Cancer (June 22-July 22): "Head Over Feet" by Alanis Morissette
7. Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): "Crazy For You" by Madonna
8. Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept.23): "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" by Bryan Adams
9. Libra (Sept. 24-Oct. 23): "At Last" by Etta James
10. Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): "Crazy Love" by Van Morrison
11. Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): "In My Life" by The Beatles
12. Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20): "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton