Pete Davidson Seeks Advice From Former Cavalier, Richard Jefferson

Talk about an unlikely pair. Pete Davidson recently opened up about Richard Jefferson's advice that gave Pete an "epiphany."

Davidson met NBA star and former Cavaliers player Richard Jefferson right after the breakup with Ariana Grande. Davidson says that Jefferson taught him an important lesson.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player told him, "I just want you to know, stay strong. Everyone's got your back. Don't worry about it."

Simple, but effective.

Davidson imparted his lesson on the crowd. He said, "So I'm driving home and I have an epiphany. That was like a beautiful moment, because if Richard Jefferson has taught us anything, it's that if you stick around long enough, you'll get a ring."

This comes after a whirlwind year for Davidson. He quickly became engaged to Ariana Grande in June, and the two split in October.

Then came the alarming, seemingly suicidal, message from Pete on December 15th.

The post read, "i really don't want to be on this earth anymore. i'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last."

But it seems the comedian is trying to find his new normal, he returned to stand-up comedy at a New Year's Eve show in Boston.

We are wishing Pete lots of laughs in 2019.