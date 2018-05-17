P!nk Claps Back At Troll Who Called Her "Old Looking"

By Paul Laux

Word to the wise, NEVER mess with P!nk. Online, in person, or ever.

She will clap back, and she will get you good.

For instance, when a Twitter troll called her "old looking," it didn't really turn out that well for them...

"Wow Pink looks so old that should be named Purple instead"

After this tweet, along with some others, it actually did catch the eye of P!nk herself, and this response:

"You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll."

Ouch.