P!nk Graces The Cover Of People's "Beauty" Issue

It seems like P!nk is running the world these days. And rightfully so.

She is currently on her "Beautiful Trauma" tour, and she is on the cover of People's "Beauty" issue, with a special appearance from her kids!

Which seems fitting, because we all remember the speech P!nk gave at last years VMAs about teaching her daughter what being beautiful really means.

Video of P!nk Accepts the &#039;Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award&#039; | 2017 VMAs | MTV

In the issue, P!nk talks about raising her kids to be strong, good people and instilling self-esteem in them.

Beauty, inside and out!