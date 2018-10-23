Prince Harry Wants A Girl
There's nothing wrong with that!
Although the gender of the next royal baby hasn't been revealed, Prince Harry is hoping for a baby girl.
In a video captured by a fan on Instagram, Harry is shown walking down the street when someone yells "I hope it's a girl!" And Harry then responds, "So do I!"
Woman: ”I hope is a girl!“ The Duke Of Sussex: ”So do I“ Does he knows something we don’t?! -- But if is a boy, you guys better make this video disappear -- (Rightful owner pls contact, so far unknown)
Only time will tell!