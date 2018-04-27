Prince Henry Has Announced His Best Man

By Paul Laux

It's official, his best-man has been announced. Who will it be?....

His brother, Prince William!

“Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Kensington Palace announced Thursday. “The Duke of Cambridge is honored to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.”

Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/7TvZ2VlEk2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

Prince Harry was also Prince William's best-man, as they have always had a close bond with one another.

“Our relationship is closer than it’s been because of the situation we’ve been through,” he said. “Losing our mother at a young age, it’s helped us travel through that difficult patch together. You’re like-minded. You go through similar things — it’s a bond, and it’s something you know you’ve tackled together and come out better for it.”