Prince William And Kate Middleton Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary
April 30, 2018
By Paul Laux
Congratulations to the Royal couple! Just yesterday, they couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary.
Right on the heels of their family member, Harry, getting married on his own!
The official Kensington Royal Instagram account posted an adorable picture of the couple.
Seven years ago today - thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary! --PA
They have birth to their third child a week ago today.