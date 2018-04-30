WIlliam and Kate

USA Today Images

Prince William And Kate Middleton Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary

April 30, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Q104 Morning Show
The Jeremiah Show

By Paul Laux

Congratulations to the Royal couple! Just yesterday, they couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary.

Right on the heels of their family member, Harry, getting married on his own!

The official Kensington Royal Instagram account posted an adorable picture of the couple.

Seven years ago today - thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary! --PA

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

They have birth to their third child a week ago today.

Tags: 
kensington
Royal Family