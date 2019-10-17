Prismatica In Public Square From October Till November 18th

Public Square is going to be lit up with prisms in downtown Cleveland !

Prismatica is an interacative lighting exhibit which includes 25 giant prisms.

These prisms reflect every color on the visible spectrum.

The event is free and open to the public and will be here from October 18th through November 15th.

It's reccomended to see the exhibit after dark.

The installation has made appearances in England, Chicago, New York and France.