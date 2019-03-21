Priyanka Chopra Talks About Female Empowerment

Priyanka Chopra was all about girl power during her visit to “The View” on Tuesday.

The actress spoke about her upcoming YouTube special, “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,” which premieres on March 27th.

The show features interviews with inspiring women like designer Diane Von Furstenberg, actress Awkwafina, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

“We did it around Women’s Day and all of these three women have contributed so much to their own lives and the lives of people who look up to them,” she said. “If we don’t evolve as people, we get stuck, and we’ll keep complaining – I see that with most of the strongest women I met, they’re willing to be malleable and change.”

Priyanka also chatted about how she breaks gender roles (by accident). She recalled telling Nick Jonas that she'll be a "terrible wife" because she can't cook. “He is from a good southern home where his mother made food, and I am not that girl."

I don't think Nick seems to mind.