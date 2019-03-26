Planning A Promposal? Let The Jeremiah Show Help!

The end of the school year is just around the corner, but there's still one last milestone before starting summer ... well, yes, your final exams, but more importantly PROM!!

You've likely had the day circled in your calendar since Homecoming, whether it's because you've waited your entire life for it, or are entirely dreading the dance.

Hey, we get it. It's stressful! You have to buy a dress, a suit, a limo, dinner, get your hair done, there's a long to-do list and that's forgetting a major part ... you have to find a date! It seems like there's a nationwide competition these days to execute the most creative "Promposal." That's right, they even made a word for it!

The days of typical meet you at your locker and ask "will you go to prom with me?" are long gone. These days, you're expected to treat your promposal like an actual engagement proposal, and then some! I've seen people rent a horse, sky writing, one person even got a tattoo! Even Jack had to get creative when he asked his date. He wrote "Prom?" on his bare chest and sat on her couch shirtless and really surprised her when she came downstairs ... can't believe she said yes ... he was less hairy then.

Last year, we helped Zach out with his special idea for a promposal, and she said yes! While Jeremiah and Jack aren't the greatest singers, it's the thought that counts.

This year, we're here to help again! I mean, how cool would it be to ask your date to Prom live on the radio?

Or have Jeremiah show up at your school to ask! If you want us to help you with your Promposal, then fill out this form below and we'll get creative for you!