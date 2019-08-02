Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return To Starbucks August 28th

Starbucks has announced that THE Pumpkin Spice Latte will return earlier than ever this year. Starting Tuesday, August 28, the chain will kick off the arrival of autumn 2018. This is the first time the popular autumn drink will debut in August.

Starbucks typically launches the PSL around the first week of September, but due to popular demand, the fall fan- favorite will be making an early appearance.

The last time the chain debuted the Pumpkin Spice Latte in August for certain customers was in 2014, when customers who participated in an online scavenger hunt could order the drink on August 26, prior to the September 2 launch date.