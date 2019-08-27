Mark Your Calendar: Q104 To Play 44 Songs In A Row, Commercial Free On Wednesday, 9/4

Q104 is about to play the hits commercial free for THREE HOURS!

That's right, while you're at work on Wednesday, September 4th, we're going to kick off Q1-0-44 songs in a row.

We've got commercial free music starting at 8:50 am.

It won't stop on Wednesday - we'll give you a heads up every time we're about to play 44 IN A ROW this fall ... but you've got to favorite us on the RADIO.COM app first and sign up for our push notifcations!

We'll send you an alert every time we're about to kick it off.

And its all from the station that plays the hits, who else, Q104!