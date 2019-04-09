The Q Is Changing Its Name

The Q has been undergoing some major construction, but it seems the changes aren't only to its exterior. The Quicken Loans Arena will be renamed the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, according to multiple unnamed sources and media reports.

The decision to change the name of the 'Q' must have happened rather quickly because in March, the new "QUICKEN" lettering was being installed on the E. 6th side of the renovated exterior.

Decision to re-brand the Q as the "Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse," if true, must have happened recently. This was from March 11. https://t.co/TPW7LmvtgP — Sam Allard (@SceneSallard) April 9, 2019

As you can imagine, the lettering was taken down a few weeks later.