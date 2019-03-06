R. Kelly Denies Allegations of Sex Crimes

R. Kelly is finally speaking out about the allegations of sexual abuse against him in an interview with Gayle King for CBS This Morning.

He is denying all the allegations against him saying he is "fighting for his life."

.@GayleKing to R&B singer R. Kelly: "They are still talking about you with underage girls. Do you still sit here and say you have never been with underage girls? You can really say that?"



Watch the interview, only on @CBSThisMorning, Wednesday at 7a ET https://t.co/awWHvHZMMN pic.twitter.com/bCdUGyGbBp — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 6, 2019

R. Kelly is visibly upset that people are going to his past. “They’re going back to the past, and they're trying to add all of this stuff now to that," he says. "To make all of this stuff that’s going on now [feel> real to people."

But what about allegations that he’d held women as sex slaves?

Kelly gets very 'animated' in his answer. Aside from angrily denying it saying he "didn't need to," he added, “How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I’ve been through in my way...to hold somebody, let alone four, five, six, 50, you said — how stupid would I be to do that?”

Although this interview is riveting, Gayle will also be sitting down with Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, two girls who currently live with R, on Friday.

Joycelyn’s parents have accused him of kidnapping their daughter although she claims she lives with him by her own choice. The parents haven't seen their daughter in years.