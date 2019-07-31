Recap The WILD Ending Of The Bachelorette

What a wild ride it was for Bachelorette, Hannah Brown.

On last night's finale of The Bachelorette, Hannah sent home fan favorite, Tyler Cameron, to get engaged to singer/songwriter Jed Wyatt. This comes off of months of allegations that Jed Wyatt had a girlfriend at home the whole time he was on the show.

The world watched (and cringed) Jed and Hannah get engaged in Greece. He rolled up to the proposal site with his guitar, and Hannah fell for it when he started singing about his love for her.

Finally, Jed got down on one knee, and Hannah said yes. The two looked happy and in love, but that did not last very long.

Last month, news surfaced that Jed's ex (or current?) girlfriend, Haley Stevens, spoke out to claim that they were still in a relationship while he was on the show, and that the two discussed he would go on the show to promote his music career.

According to Stevens, Jed was never supposed to make it past the top five, let alone get engaged to Hannah in the end.

So obviously, Hannah read these articles and listened to the interviews with Stevens, and it was time for Jed to face the music. Suddenly it made sense to her why his family iced her out during the hometown dates.

Jed apparently spilled the beans to her after their engagement, but his story was a little different – in his favor, of course – and Hannah saw right through it. Jed said he never called Stevens his "girlfriend," although the two went on multiple trips alone together, and had said "I love you" numerous times. Including the day he left to start filming.

Needless to say, Hannah wasn’t buying it. She called Jed selfish, and called him out for sleeping with Stevens the night before he left for the show. She said he should’ve told her before, rather than trying to make up for it later – after they had already gotten engaged, hello. Finally, the moment we all sensed was coming, she took the ring off and called off the engagement.

In the hot seat, Hannah let everyone know she dumped Jed for good. Then, Jed apologized to her, her family, friends and all of Bachelor Nation. Hannah sympathized with him, and accepted his apology – but would give no chance of them getting back together.

Mostly because, like all of America, she was still in love with Tyler.

When Tyler came back on stage, she admitted she fell out of love with Jed, and still had feelings for Tyler. Hannah and Tyler gushed about each other for a minute, and then Hannah proved once again that she’s the one with the cojones by asking Tyler out for a drink. He agreed, but we're all hoping that doesn't work out. We need Tyler as The Bachelor.