A Record For Most Big Macs Eaten Has Been Set

By Paul Laux

There are impressive records, but this one, for most Big Macs eaten, is clearly crazy special.

Don Gorske became the first man to ever eat 30,000 Big Macs in his lifetime - and probably will be the only.

He eats two a day, and has since May 17th, 1972. Even after his eventual retirement from his job, he claims the only thing he wants to do is eat more.

Don Gorske, the Big Mac Man: "When I bit into that first Big Mac, it was just so good, and I just knew I was going to keep eating them all the time." https://t.co/WDkXJCzox2 pic.twitter.com/We57nbJqfJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 7, 2018

“I’m trying to get to 40,000, and that’ll take me another 14 years," he said.

Surprisingly, his health is really good, too.

“I’m healthy as a horse. I weigh 190 pounds, and my cholesterol is 165,” he said. “I’m better than normal.”

Here's to 40,000 Big Macs, Dan!