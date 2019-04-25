Report: Lori Loughlin Didn't Think Her Actions Were Illegal

A new source says that Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, had no idea that the bribery they were engaging in to get their daughters into the University of Southern California was illegal. They thought that the $500-thousand they paid in bribes was 'just the cost of doing business.'

“I get how it looks on paper,” says the source. “And [Lori and Massimo] have been embarrassed and horrified to see what people are saying about them. Although they dispute certain parts of the complaint, they acknowledge that they were naive about what the laws were in this case.”

The two thought nothing of paying someone to help them get into college because in their world, that was par for the course. Now the parents of Isabella and Olivia Jade are facing up to 40 years for mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy. They’ve pleaded not guilty.