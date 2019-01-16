Rihanna Has Filed A $75 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Her Father

Pop star Rihanna has filed a $75 million lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty, for exploitation of her name in his own business purposes without her permission, according to TMZ.

Rihanna states in the lawsuit that she has used the name Fenty for her cosmetics and other businesses since 2012.

Shortly after Riri trademarked her family surname for Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, her father along with his business partner Moses Perkins went and established Fenty Entertainment.

According to a the suit obtained by TMZ, Rihanna is suing for "egregiously and fraudulently" misrepresenting that their company, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with her.

The lawsuit claims that Fenty and Perkins made fraudulent efforts to “solicit millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties” including fraudulent concert bookings for a $15 million tour in Latin America, two concerts in Los Angeles and one in in Las Vegas.

The suit states “Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf." The lawsuit also states that Rihanna has attempted to stop the two by way of cease and desist letters to no avail.

In a 2011 interview with Vogue, Rihanna opened up about feeling betrayed by her father after his response to her assault by ex. Chris Brown. "It really makes me question what I have become to my father. Like, what do I even mean to him?" she said. "He never called to find out how I was doing, if I was alive, nothing. He just never called. He went straight to the press and got a check."