Royal Baby Watch On Overdrive!

We are in full-blwon baby fever and things are only getting more sneaky and confusing.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Meghan Markle and PRince Harry's first child had not been born yet.

However, it's been a few days without any updates, so speculation is running that she has given birth already.

On the flip side, Harry's recent schedule changes could be somewhat of a clue as to when the roayl baby is coming.

He cancelled his trip to the Netherlands on Friday. He was meant to leave May 8th.

We don't know! But we kno WE ARE READY!