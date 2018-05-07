WIlliam and Kate

The Royal Family Has Shared Their First Photo Of Baby Louis

May 7, 2018
By Paul Laux

The first photos are finally here!

Ever since baby Louis was born a few weeks ago, people have been waiting for the first photos of him.  Well, they are finally here, and they were taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The photos are taking the internet by storm. What a cute baby indeed!

