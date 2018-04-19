The Royal Wedding Is ONE MONTH AWAY!

Are you ready to see some fancy people get married? The Royal Wedding is officially one month away and everyone is wondering what Meghan Markle will be wearing. According to a Royal Correspondent, Megan will wear two dresses on her wedding day just like Kate did with William.

Another question us average people are wondering, who will she be wearing? She wore a Ralph and Russo design in her engagement photos, but there are many designers throwing themselves in the running. Burberry has reportedly been pitching a massive PR campaign for her, but Canadian company, Erdem, is rumored to be the frontrunner as Meghan loves their romantic designs.

Wouldn't it be nice to have designers fighting over designing YOUR wedding dress? One can dream.