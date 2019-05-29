Nanny Drama Over New Royal Baby Archie Harrison

Rumor has it, Meghan Markle’s nanny quiets just after two weeks on the job. After butting heads with Royal staff, Meghan has not found a nanny good enough for her new baby Archie Harrison. As a first time parent, Meghan has been known for being controlling and overprotective. All of the media attention she is getting is definitely not helping her case. Harry and Meghan reportedly were not planning on hiring a nanny because of the help they already had from Meghan’s mother and their high-tech nursery. Archie could not be in safer hands.