Save The Date, Save Your Money: Ohio Sales Tax Holiday

Hooray for saving money! There's nothing you need to do now, but just keep in mind Ohio's Sales Tax Holiday. Starting August 3rd at 12:00:00 AM through August 5th at 11:59:59, you can cash in on some stuff you and your kids will definitely want to have before school starts:

Clothing priced at $75 or less each

School supplies at $20 or less each

Instructional materials at $20 each

Here's all the legalese that can explain what it's about and how this whole thing works. The sales holiday is valid for online purchases, but there are stipulations that you should familiarize yourself with before dropping bucket loads of cash.



Have fun shopping!!